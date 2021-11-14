Why Stoke City could step up interest in John Souttar

John Souttar and Andy Robertson stretch during Scotland training at Hampden Park yesterday. The Hearts centre-back was a late call-up to replace Grant Hanley

Harry, also a centre-half, was stretchered off in the 78th minute of Australia’s 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw with Saudi Arabia in Sydney on Thursday.

And Stoke’s worst fears have now been confirmed after scans revealed a right knee cruciate ligament injury.

That could persuade manager Michael O’Neill to act early on his interest in John Souttar when the January transfer window opens.

Harry Souttar is stretchered from the field during Australia's friendly against Saudi Arabia in Sydney. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty

The Edinburgh Evening News broke the story last week that John is wanted by Stoke, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers.

The 25-year-old is out of contract next summer, and although Hearts are keen to negotiate a new deal they know the player is able to sign a pre-contract with another club in January and leave on a free at the end of the season.

Harry Souttar’s injury blow means O’Neill may be prepared to make a knockdown bid for the player in a bid to take John south of the border when the January transfer window opens.

If progress isn’t made on a new contract at Tynecastle, Hearts would have to weigh up whether to cash in early or keep John until the end of the season.

Harry Souttar, 23, will leave the Australian camp in the next 24 hours to return to the UK for surgery.

Stoke manager Michael O’Neill said: “Harry has been outstanding for us but he knows that his season has almost certainly come to a premature end.

“I’ve spoken to him and although he’s bitterly disappointed, he knows that injuries are unfortunately part and parcel of the game.

“It’s a huge blow for such a young man but he will get all the support he needs from everyone at the Club.

“Our priority is to get him back to England so he can have surgery and begin his rehabilitation.”