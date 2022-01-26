'Why such a feeble first-half again?': Hearts fans react to 2-1 win over Celtic at Tynecastle

Reo Hatate and Giorgos Giakoumakis netted for Celtic in a commanding first-half showing. Hearts stepped up a gear after Liam Boyce fired them back into things, but the same player blotted his copybook with a penalty miss which may have earned his side a point.

Here’s how the fans saw it on social media...

@hmfccallum: "Can’t fault that second half but it’s a game of two halves. Not good enough for that first 45. Respect to the Celtic fans who joined in with the applause for Devin.”

Giorgios Giakoumakis scores to make it 2-0 to Celtic in the first half at Tynecastle Park. Picture: SNS

@MacNaBracha: "Good second half display but why such a feeble first half again? A rare error by Gordon and a missed penalty the only real differences on the night though.”

@HeartsGoals: "Didn’t turn up first half. Was an uphill struggle after such a poor half. A definite rethink needed… Atkinson and Simms looked promising and having Beni back is great who put in a solid performance. Boyce, Ginnelly, McKay and Kingsley looked really off it today.”

@adairfraser_: "Done by a blatantly wrong call and a gift of a goal.”

@AlwaysGorgie: "Can we just pretend we are 2-0 down at the kick off next time we play the OF?”

@Josh_5_1: “Probably the most frustrating game all season for me. Baningime and Simms made a big difference after half time. If they were on to start I could have seen us win or draw. I hope lessons have been learned for next time...”

@TonyTannousTRBA: "A sidenote, Atkinson did pretty well defensively. And Devlin will be better now that Baningime is back. Rate that guy and a midfield partnership between them will be great for Hearts.”

@BrownConyn: "A fit beni plays with haring week in and week out sorry but devlin ain’t getting a start if they two 100% fit.”

@Sam_LW: "Liam Boyce missing 4/7 penalties yet still taking them is a mental decision, take them off him they shouldn’t be a lottery.”

@burnsi92: "Hard neck to say we got edged out. Useless for most of the game.”

@TS_Nicoll: "First half killed us. Much improved second half but too much to do - that penalty miss is a heartbreaker. Results elsewhere reasonably favourable, so no massive harm done. Really worried about that Halkett injury though…”

