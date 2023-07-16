News you can trust since 1873
Wigan Athletic 3-0 Hearts: Loss in Lancashire as former Jambo gets on scoresheet

Former forward Stephen Humphrys was on the scoresheet as Hearts were defeated 3-0 in a closed-doors friendly against Wigan Athletic on Sunday afternoon.
By Craig Fowler
Published 16th Jul 2023, 16:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 16:17 BST

The Jambos travelled to Lancashire for an encounter which featured two 60-minute halves. The home side changed their entire team midway through the contest having established their dominant lead. Even though Hearts performed better in the second period they couldn’t cut into the deficit.

Wigan, managed by former Hibs boss Shaun Maloney, took the lead on 20 minutes when Charlie Hughes poked the ball past Harry Stone after being found by a Tom Pearce free-kick.

The hosts doubled their advantage ten minutes later. A Charlie Wyke dummy helped given Humphrys the time to cut inside and calmly slot into the far corner. The attacker was a popular figure with the Hearts support last season after joining on loan from the Latics. He scored some notable goals, including winning the SPFL Goal of the Season for a sensational strike from his own half in the 3-1 victory over Dundee United.

Scott Smith celebrates making it 3-0 to Wigan Athletic during their victory over Hearts.Scott Smith celebrates making it 3-0 to Wigan Athletic during their victory over Hearts.
The scoring was completed in the friendly encounter when Callum McManaman drove down the left before crossing for Scott Smith to power a header home from six yards.

Liam Boyce, Lawrence Shankland and McKenzie Kirk all had opportunities to net for the visitors, but Frankie McAvoy’s side ultimately returned back up the road without a goal to show for their efforts.

Hearts line-up: Stone, Atkinson, Cochrane, Sibbick, Roles, Devlin, Forrest, Baningime, Shankland, Grant, Wilson. Subs: Rathie, Denholm, Dall, Smith, Haring, Flatman, Boyce, Sandilands, Kirk, Mcfarlane, Neilson.

