Scott Wilson reveals why he is hanging up the microphone at Hearts after 20 years

Wilson will put the microphone down for the final time at the end of the season but will continue doing corporate work for the Edinburgh club.

The decision brings an end to his 20-year spell in charge of the PA system at Tynecastle, during which he became affectionately known as The Voice of Hearts.

One of the candidates to replace him is former Radio Forth DJ Mark Martin, who already works in Hearts’ commercial department.

Tynecastle stadium announcer Scott Wilson.

Wilson explained his reasons for stepping down to the Evening News. “The original agreement was that I would come in and help out for five or six matches and here I am two decades later. I hit a milestone birthday at the end of March so it’s a good time to go,” he said.

“I’ve offered to continue doing corporate hospitality for the club and they are happy to take me up on that. I’m just so busy on matchdays because I have the Gorgie Suite as well as all the other corporate suites as well. It’s tough to fit all that in and be in my seat 30 minutes before kick-off to be stadium announcer.

“It makes sense to hang up the microphone and let some younger blood take over but I’ve had a great time in the role. There have been so many highlights over the last 20 years.

"The night we beat Aberdeen to get the Champions League slot in 2006 was very special. I was on the park afterwards and was picked up and spun around by Vladimir Romanov, which was a bit strange.

“The Scottish Cup final celebrations in 2006 and 2012 were fantastic. Really, it’s just been a privilege. I’ve always described myself as a fan with a microphone and I’ve had an absolute ball.

“I haven’t taken this decision lightly. It’s been a long time coming. If I was still in my 30s or 40s then I’d keep going but I think it’s time to bow out now.

“I’ll still be at the games. Because I’ll be hosting hospitality, I might be sitting in the Gorgie Road end. Or my son, Chris, has season tickets so I could sit together with him.”

