'Worst game of the season', 'performance isn't good enough', 'could have been in the pub': Hearts fans react to 0-0 draw with Ross County

In a match that lacked a bit of the usual intensity, the home side didn’t do enough in the first hour to trouble the visitors before Liam Boyce missed two late chances to win it.

Here’s what the fans thought of it on social media...

@Rdw732: "Brutal to watch.”

Peter Haring and manager Robbie Neilson console striker Liam Boyce at full-time. Picture: SNS

@jleishman38: "Worst game of the season by a mile.”

@Adzz51: "was that craig wighton under a boyce mask?”

@MacNaBracha: "That was insipid. Boyce, Gino, McKay, Haring all off the boil. GMS not needed. Woodburn, tried hard but doesn't do enough. Boyce is good but if he'd put away a few more of his decent chances this season...”

@gavinwallace30: “That was absolutely dire. No tempo and players just out for a stroll. Top entertainment.”

@user74256588: "No tait or Thomas is disappointing in a nothing game.”

@Josh_5_1: "Ross County fans cheering like they won the champions league after a nil nil draw.”

@SWhyte1874: "Dire game. Typical end of season match. We need someone better than Boyce upfront. Could have been in the pub.”

@littlegoldfish8: "That performance isn't good enough. They need to buck up their ideas before the final, and bloody hell learn how to play for 90 minutes instead of half a game.”

@ryan15269: “JG not good at all, Peter Haring needs signed up pronto as does Charles-Cook. Simms some presence up top and Barrie McKay makes everything look so so easy.”

@ThisMyStoryPod: “Meh. Sibbick and Moore played well. Everything else was okay but not great, just about keeping minutes in the legs I suppose. Onto the next one.”

