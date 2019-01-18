‘Would trust him with my life’: Hearts fans react to Michael Smith’s new contract

Have your say

Hearts fans were today greeted with the news that full-back Michael Smith had signed a two-year contract extension to remain with the club.

The Northern Irishman, thanks in part to some superb displays in the centre of the defence as 2018 came to a close, has emerged as a firm fans’ favourite at Tynecastle. Therefore, it was little surprise to see the support unanimous in their praise of the move on social media...

@liam_1874226: Superb bit of business keeping the big man here!! One of our most underrated players!

@WoodburnCafu2: Mikey smith 2 year deal, what a start to the weekend.

@adamtkendo: One of the best moves you could’ve made this window @JamTarts, superb

@captainjamtart: Superb news been my Player of the Year this season. Mr Consistent.

@tweetercal: Great News! After a week of drab politics, this is the perfect tonic! Slainthe.

@kempy79: Well done Michael, delighted to have you for a few more years.

@welshy199008: Just the news we wanted to hear! Soutter back training and Michael new deal! Great start to this weekend.

@TStanders: Hopefully with a settled team the next couple of years we can really kick on now.

@IanWWright: Absolutely delighted. For me he’s the first name on the team sheet, then you just have to decide which position he plays.

@HeartsThough: Michael Smith:

- plays anywhere

- always solid

- bodies everyone

- dilf

- would trust him with my life

- kind of looks like he hates everything?

@BigC1874: Now do @DikamonaClevid #JamboSoldier

@gavinwallace30: Now all you have to do is #AnnounceNaisy on a pre contract. Don’t be long.