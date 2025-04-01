Yan Dhanda and Alan Forrest Hearts situations explained

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Neil Critchley reassures Tynecastle players ahead of key Scottish Premiership fixtures

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Hearts approach the most decisive period of their season, head coach Neil Critchley has reassured two players that they remain part of his plans. Midfielder Yan Dhanda and winger Alan Forrest will still have a part to play at Tynecastle Park despite falling out of the starting line-up this year.

Hearts host Dundee United on Sunday before travelling to Motherwell in their final two Scottish Premiership pre-split fixtures. They need points to be certain of a top-six place, but both opponents also have the same aim. Hearts then face Aberdeen at Hampden Park in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critchley has other players returning from injury and intends to keep Dhanda and Forrest involved. Both players have started only one match in 2025 so far having largely been restricted to fleeting substitute appearances. Forrest scored four goals in a 4-1 closed-door win against St Johnstone during last month’s international break, and Dhanda’s work rate in that game also drew praise from the manager.

“Yan has to be patient at the moment. He worked incredibly hard during that closed-door game,” Critchley told the Edinburgh News. “He grew into it and got better and better. You could see his confidence building during the match and physically he put a lot into it. He cramped right near the end but that's because of how much he put into it physically. I was pleased with Yan and all the other players because they all showed a brilliant attitude. That's all you can ask for in those matches.”

Dundee Utd, Motherwell and Aberdeen await Hearts after Premiership loss at Celtic

Forrest’s goalscoring ability is something Critchley feels can be an asset in important matches. “Alan is Alan, he is so level in terms of his temperament. He doesn't get too up and he doesn't get too down,” explained the Englishman. “He's just a fantastic player to work with every day because he gives you absolutely everything he's got. That's why we trust him.

“He scores goals every day in training. When we do finishing, he is very good in front of goal with his right foot and left foot. He consistently hits the back of the net. In the closed-door match, he consistently got in and got lots of chances. Some were on breakaways but some were him finishing off good moves. As soon as the ball is in front of him near goal, I expect him to score because I see it in training every day. He took his chances brilliantly well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Dhanda and Forrest are contracted to Hearts for next season. Dhanda signed a three-year deal upon arriving in Edinburgh as a free agent from Ross County last summer, and Forrest’s agreement is due to expire in 2026. It remains to be seen how much involvement they have between now and the end of the season - and whether both remain at Tynecastle into next term.

Hearts are close to welcoming a number of senior players back from injury which will further increase competition within Critchley’s squad. Defender Craig Halkett was back in the squad for Saturday’s defeat against Celtic, although he was an unused substitute.