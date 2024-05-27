Yan Dhanda issues an insightful message as he heads to Hearts after Ross County
Incoming Hearts midfielder Yan Dhanda posted an emotional farewell to Ross County after helping the Highland club preserve their Scottish Premiership status. He said his two years there had been his most enjoyable time in football but admitted it is time to move on.
Dhanda agreed a pre-contract deal with Hearts earlier this year and will report to Riccarton next month for pre-season training. He is one of four new signings by the Edinburgh club, with Livingston defender James Penrice, Motherwell midfielder Blair Spittal and Hamilton goalkeeper Ryan Fulton also due to arrive.
Dhanda signed off in style in Dingwall as Ross County won the Premiership play-off final with a 6-1 aggregate victory against Raith Rovers on Sunday. He claimed an assist with a corner which Jordan White headed home during what was a comfortable 4-0 victory on the day.
He then issued an insightful message thanking County supporters and the club for an enjoyable two years since his arrival from Swansea City. “After an amazing two years at Ross County it’s time to move on. I want to thank everyone at the club for making me feel so welcome since the moment I arrived,” said Dhanda.
“This is the most I have enjoyed my football and I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to improve as a player as well as a person. It was an honour to have the privilege to captain this club and that will stick with me forever. I would like to thank the managers, staff and players that I have worked with here as well as the chief executive and chairman. Your support has been so important to me over my time here.
“To the fans, thank you for your love and support for the past two years. Hearing you sing my name is something I have dreamt of since [I was] a young boy. This club is staying in the Premiership where it belongs. See you all again very soon.”