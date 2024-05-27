Yan Dhanda issues an insightful message as he heads to Hearts after Ross County

The midfielder is destined for Tynecastle Park this summer

Incoming Hearts midfielder Yan Dhanda posted an emotional farewell to Ross County after helping the Highland club preserve their Scottish Premiership status. He said his two years there had been his most enjoyable time in football but admitted it is time to move on.

Dhanda agreed a pre-contract deal with Hearts earlier this year and will report to Riccarton next month for pre-season training. He is one of four new signings by the Edinburgh club, with Livingston defender James Penrice, Motherwell midfielder Blair Spittal and Hamilton goalkeeper Ryan Fulton also due to arrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dhanda signed off in style in Dingwall as Ross County won the Premiership play-off final with a 6-1 aggregate victory against Raith Rovers on Sunday. He claimed an assist with a corner which Jordan White headed home during what was a comfortable 4-0 victory on the day.

He then issued an insightful message thanking County supporters and the club for an enjoyable two years since his arrival from Swansea City. “After an amazing two years at Ross County it’s time to move on. I want to thank everyone at the club for making me feel so welcome since the moment I arrived,” said Dhanda.

“This is the most I have enjoyed my football and I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to improve as a player as well as a person. It was an honour to have the privilege to captain this club and that will stick with me forever. I would like to thank the managers, staff and players that I have worked with here as well as the chief executive and chairman. Your support has been so important to me over my time here.