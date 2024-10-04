Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thursday’s winning goal against Dinamo Minsk was a little piece of history

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many observers are perplexed that Yan Dhanda remains a Hearts impact substitute more than three months since joining the club. He is now mastering the art of that title, though. Scoring his first ever headed goal in his first ever European away appearance made for a stimulating cameo in Azerbaijan to strengthen his case for a more prominent role.

The midfielder was a 75th-minute replacement for Barrie McKay against Dinamo Minsk on Thursday and finished the match as Hearts' Conference League hero with a 94th-minute winning goal. A deft glance on Lawrence Shankland's header earned a 2-1 win behind closed doors in neutral Sumqayit, the first victory of the season for Dhanda and his new team-mates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I knew I was coming on, I just wanted to make an impact like I always do and just found myself in the right position in the box,” said the Englishman. “I was quite surprised Shanks got his head on it because it was a tough ball to deal with, but he got his head on it and it fell to me. I just knew where I was in the box and just thought if I get a flick on it then it might go in, and it did.

“I had a feeling I was going to score, to be honest. I said to Stephen Kingsley on the bench: 'I feel like I'm going to score.' I'm not really bothered how it comes. It's my first header I've ever scored so it's nice to score my first goal in Europe and my first header at the same time. So yeah, I'm buzzing.”

Now he wants a place in the starting line-up. Seven of Dhanda's 10 Hearts outings have been as a substitute, although he has shown enough to warrant more game time. Fans are intrigued to see what a sustained run in the side might produce, especially given Hearts' position at the bottom of the Premiership. Sunday at Aberdeen might be the place to start.

“I'm someone who wants to play. I ain't going to hide that," said the 25-year-old. "I'm desperate to play and obviously I was gutted when I didn't play on Thursday. I just have to channel it in the right way. I knew when I was on the bench that I'd have a good chance of coming on, and when I knew I was coming on I had a feeling I was going to score. I can only control what I can control but I'm buzzing to get on and score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We needed a win and obviously we've got it. I said on Saturday [against Ross County] we played well and got a draw, and I think we'll push on from here. Obviously we have. We've got a win, so it's a step in the right direction and we've got a massive game on Sunday now. I think we can just keep taking positives and keep building.”

Delighted to add headed goals to his attacking repertoire, Dhanda said no-one was on his case about the matter. "No, not really. I think no one really expects me to score a header but I've wanted to score more goals or even in the box. so I've got that now and a header as well," he said.

“Now I'm happy. I just want to keep contributing, assisting and scoring goals and I know when I'm on the pitch I'm capable of doing that. It would have been nice to have our fans celebrating when I scored but at the same time I've scored my first goal in Europe, my first away game in Europe and my first header. Now I just take the positives and I want to just keep building from here.”

Dhanda joins a select band of players with the distinction of scoring a winning Hearts goal away from home in European competition. The other four are Robbie Neilson, Mark de Vries, Lee Makel and Mike Galloway. Various players scored in Hearts away wins over the years but these are the individuals whose strikes decided a tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: Hearts in talks with manager candidates as they go down a different route

Neilson struck late to secure a 2-1 win in Basel’s St Jacob Park in November 2004, De Vries famously prodded the only goal of the 1-0 win in Bordeaux 12 months previously, Makel’s solitary strike settled the 1999 triumph over Lantana in Estonia, and Galloway headed home in the 1-0 win at Austria Vienna in 1988.

Dhanda is unique to the other four, however. He is the only one whose decisive strike came behind closed doors with no fans present to witness the occasion. The latest member of the exclusive club outlined his delight at earning a slice of history. “That's perfect then,” he said. “That makes me even happier because obviously we needed a win desperately and we've got it. I just want to build on this. I came to Hearts because they were in Europe and not many people get to play in that environment. To score is even better for me, so I'm so happy.

“Especially last season, Hearts are used to winning games. so it has been a difficult start to the season. But, with the talent we have in that changing room, I'm sure will turn it around. I think Thursday and last Saturday is a step in the right direction. We have to build on it now. Obviously the league is just as important and we need to start climbing that table. We have to look to Sunday now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dhanda’s uncle, Stuart Cook, and grandfather Tom Cook would have been happy viewers back home on Thursday evening. Both are huge Hearts supporters and Dhanda admitted his uncle has been asking questions about the 10-game winless run. “He's not on my back. When Hearts lose he just, obviously he's a Hearts fan but now he's buzzing. I wanted to score and then to win is even better.

“I think my girlfriend watched the game in her house on her own because my little one was asleep. My uncle was probably at his home watching it because he's not allowed round mine. He'll wake my little one up screaming at the TV,” joked the midfielder. “Everyone was just at their house and obviously my dad texted me. He would have been watching it in Birmingham with my mum. He texted me beforehand saying when you get on, just go for it and obviously it's happened. Now I'm super happy.

“I was just dying to score my first goal for Hearts. I got my first assist at the weekend and I've got my first goal now. I'm very happy and I feel like everything's going to start looking up now.”