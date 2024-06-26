Yan Dhanda reveals his 20-year family connection to Hearts
After ending a five-month wait to complete his move to Hearts, Yan Dhanda has revealed his 20-year family connection with the Edinburgh club. The midfielder completed a medical and signed a three year contract to move to Tynecastle as a free agent from Ross County, and stressed he is eager to get started in maroon.
“I'm just glad the waiting's done. I'm finally here now," he told Hearts TV. “Obviously, I've knew for quite a few months that I'm coming here, so I've been excited since the moment I signed quite a few months back now. Yeah, I'm very, very happy, as you can tell and I'm just glad it's done now and I'm finally here.”
Two members of the 25-year-old’s family are regulars at Tynecastle Park and have spent many years schooling him about life in Gorgie. “I know that obviously they're amazing fans and probably the best in Scotland,” said the player. “I've had a lot of messages and so many positive messages and people just wanted me to be announced, and obviously I couldn't say when I was getting announced, but now it's finally done.
“Hearts is in my family, my grandad and uncle have a season ticket here so I know how passionate the supporters are. They've had a season ticket at Hearts now for 20 years. Every time they come to Birmingham and stay with the family, all they speak about is Hearts and checking Hearts' results.
“So since I've been like seven years old, I've been around it and I know how much this club means to them. The moment I was at Ross County and I played against Hearts the first game of last season, I said to my family, this is where I wanted to be.”
Talks with Steven Naismith, the Hearts head coach, at the start of this year confirmed to Dhanda that he wanted to move to Edinburgh. “Obviously after the game I played here [at Tynecastle last December], I played quite well and and scored a goal. So I think after the game all I was thinking is I hope Hearts try and sign me after that,” explained Dhanda.
“So yeah, a couple weeks later I had a good conversation with people at Hearts and then the manager called me and as soon as I spoke to him, I knew this was the right place for me. I think he's someone I can really learn from and kick on and go to the next level.”