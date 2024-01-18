Yan Dhanda's chances of a transfer to Hearts this month addressed by Ross County

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yan Dhanda will only join Hearts this month if the Edinburgh club pay a transfer fee for the midfielder. The Ross County manager Derek Adams is determined to keep Dhanda until his contract expires this summer and is aware of interest from a number of teams in Scotland and England.

Hearts are favourites to sign him as things stand but County will not let such an influential figure leave on the cheap. They want a six-figure fee to even consider letting him go during the January transfer window. Hearts are looking more at a pre-contract agreement for next season.

Adams knows that the prospect of Dhanda remaining in the Highlands beyond the summer is slim. "That depends on a multitude of things. In this window, we have had no offers for him. We want to keep him, and we will keep him in this transfer window unless someone pays money that we think is acceptable," insisted the manager.

Hearts are determined not to pay a significant fee for a player they could secure for free in a few months. Dhanda has scored two goals in 23 appearances for County this season, including a sublime free-kick during the 2-2 draw at Tynecastle Park in December.