Hearts are determined not to be held to ransom over the Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. He is on the Edinburgh club's radar for next season as a potential pre-contract signing and County don't want to lose him before then.

It would take a substantial transfer fee to prise him away from the Highlands during the current transfer window. County are fighting relegation from the Premiership and won't let Dhanda leave on the cheap. He is key to their survival fight, whilst Hearts are not keen to pay a huge amount for a player they could sign for free in a few months.

Tynecastle officials remain focused on the recruitment of a new right-back this month and are content to look at Dhanda as a pre-contract target for season 2024/25. Wigan Athletic have been credited with an interest in the player, who is out of contract at Ross County at the end of the current campaign. They would also look at a pre-contract deal but the chance of European football with Hearts would be an attractive proposition for the 25-year-old.

He is seen as an attacking player who could add creativity and set-piece threat to the Riccarton first-team squad. Should he become available for a nominal fee this month then Hearts may decide to move to agree a quick deal, but that scenario is unlikely as things stand.