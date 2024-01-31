Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ross County manager Derek Adams has left Hearts officials bemused with claims that the Edinburgh club have no money to buy Yan Dhanda this month. The midfielder agreed a pre-contract to move to Tynecastle Park this summer, but Hearts were told he was not for sale during the January transfer window.

The Edinburgh News has learned that County would want a sum in excess of £100,000 to sell Dhanda before the window closes at 11.30pm on Thursday night. Hearts made an enquiry earlier in the month to ask County's price but were not given a figure at the time.

Following Tuesday night's 2-2 Premiership draw at Livingston, Adams was asked about Dhanda after recently handing him the County captaincy. The manager alluded to the player's pre-contract deal with Hearts before remarking that the Tynecastle club said they did not have cash for a quick transfer.

"It was a difficult game for him [Dhanda], because it was already out in the press what looks like has happened - I don’t know if it is true," said Adams. "That has obviously come about and we will see what happens. Hearts have only spoken to us to say they would like to speak to him. There has been no money mentioned.

"Unless Hearts were able to pay money, and the club thought it was acceptable, I wouldn’t want to lose him between now and the end of the season. If a club comes in with the money that our club accepts, you can’t do anything about that. It looks like it’s highly unlikely because Hearts have said they have got no money to spend."

In a separate interview with Sky Sports, Adams reiterated that stance. "Hearts haven't put any bid in for him. Hearts spoke to our CEO [Steven Ferguson] and said that they didn't have any money, so if you don't have any money then you are not going to manage to buy a player, are you? That's going to be very difficult."

Adams wants to keep Dhanda in the Highlands to help his club fight against relegation from the Premiership between now and May. They are currently sitting second bottom in the relegation play-off position.