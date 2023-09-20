'You can breathe a little easier' - Hearts boss admission after what happened v Partick Thistle
It was a phenomenal performance from the Jambos who really put the sword to the Glaswegians after three losses on the bounce. New signings Carly Girasoli, Olufolosade Adamolekun and Kathleen McGovern all got in on the action before Georgia Timms completed her first hat-trick of the season to round off an incredible 6-1 victory at the Oriam.
The result was no easy feat either, with Partick coming into the game on the back of four wins out of their first seven and having only conceded five goals all season. Good performances without goals was something that had been haunting Eva Olid’s side over recent weeks, especially after their Edinburgh derby defeat at the start of the month but such a display should see Hearts move away from their bad habit.
“Our performances in recent matches have been excellent, but we have not been clinical in front of goal,” Olid told Hearts “Today, we were and because of that, we got the three points.
“The early goal was so important and for us to score four goals in the first half, you can breathe a little easier and then try to play a little more relaxed in the second half.
"Scoring goals was our intention though. We spoke before the game about wanting to score more goals and I am just so happy for the team.
“I think with us having had a tough game on Wednesday, we could feel that but that is the week done and now we have a week to relax. Some players will go away on international break, and we will come back stronger for the game against Rangers and go into it with total confidence."
Hearts will be back in action again on October 1st with the international break currently underway. However, it will be another tough test as they host Rangers in the SWPL Cup 2nd round at the Oriam. Confidence will be key for the tie and going in on the back of a 6-1 victory should do just that for Olid’s side. SWPL action will return for the Jam Tarts the following Sunday, with a trip to Montrose scheduled.