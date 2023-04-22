Yutaro Oda: Interim Hearts boss explains decision to hand Japanese forward second start

The Japanese forward completed the 90 minutes and came close to scoring a few times after coming into the starting XI along with Nathaniel Atkinson, Peter Haring, Alex Cochrane and Josh Ginnelly. Stephen Kinglsey, Jorge Grant, Andy Halliday and Alan Forrest dropped to the bench, with Michael Smith ruled out through injury.

It was only Oda’s second start since joining in January on a three and a half-year-deal from Vissel Kobe. The 21-year-old, capped by Japan at under-19 level, started in the 0-0 draw away to Livingston on January 29, but was substituted at half time. He had made six other appearances from the bench, but had not previously started at Tynecastle Park.

“Over the last two weeks I've spent a lot of time with Yutaro Oda,” Naismith told BBC Scotland before kick-off. “He’s really putting an emphasis on trying to learn the language and fit in and I think that's shown.

Yutaro Oda picked up a knock in this early challenge from Ross County's George Harmon but recovered to put in an impressive performance. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS

“In the last week in his training performance, he's been really good. He’s got some really good attacking attributes and I think he can cause them problems today, that's why he's in the team.”

Oda started wide on the right in a 4-2-3-1 formation and picked up a knock in the opening few minutes before recovering well as Hearts put County to the sword in a pulsating first half.

Former Hearts winger Neil McCann was impressed by Oda and Ginnelly’s willingness to run in behind in the first half, with centre-backs Kye Rowles and Toby Sibbick looking to play long and turn the visiting defence at every opportunity.

“Oda has gone and intimated to Sibbick and Rowles that he wants to go in behind, so there’s an intent there,” explained McCann. “There was a stat which didn’t look too favourable in terms of how Hearts were attacking. I think they’ve certainly tried to address that by being a lot more direct.”