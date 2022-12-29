Yutaro Oda's Hearts transfer approved as club await Japanese forward's arrival at Tynecastle

Other teams in Europe were interested in the 21-year-old but he is now expected to complete a move to Tynecastle Park, subject to receiving a UK work permit. Hearts will pay Vissel a six-figure development fee for a player who can operate out wide or centrally. The exact date of his arrival in Scotland is still to be confirmed but it is hoped he will be in Edinburgh by early to mid-January.

Hearts are working to strengthen their forward line and defence during the forthcoming transfer window, although Oda will be given time to adapt and adjust to a new way of life once he arrives. He is likely to be viewed as a long-term project with the potential to progress into a first-team regular in the months and years ahead. With last season's top goalscorer Liam Boyce out injured because of a cruciate ligament injury, another attacker is seen as a priority for the Riccarton recruitment team.

Oda emerged as a right winger and represented Japan at every youth level but has yet to make a senior breakthrough. He is keen to try European football and Hearts hope his game can develop further in the cinch Premiership. The success of Celtic's Japanese players, including Oda’s former Vissel team-mate Kyogo Furuhashi, has generated extra interest in Scottish football in Japan.

Officials at the Edinburgh club are also continuing to work on a deal to bring Callum Paterson back to Tynecastle from Sheffield Wednesday. That move could be either on loan or a permanent transfer depending on how negotiations progress. Firstly, Hearts are waiting to discover if Wednesday will let him leave during the January transfer window and, if so, on what terms.

Paterson emerged from the Riccarton youth system in 2012 and spent five years as a first-team regular before joining Cardiff City in 2017. He also holds 17 Scotland caps.

