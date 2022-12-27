Zander Clark reflects on bittersweet circumstances which led to long-awaited Hearts debut

Clark made his first appearance for the Tynecastle club during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United on Saturday, coming on as a second-half substitute after Gordon was severely hurt in a clash with Steven Fletcher.

He’s been forced to be patient after signing in early September following his exit from St Johnstone but is now expected to receive an extended run in the team. It was an opportunity the 30-year-old had been readying himself for. He just wished it had come in a different situation.

“First and foremost I’m gutted for Craigy. He’s been brilliant, even just before it you saw the save from Steven Fletcher. It kept us in there with a fighting chance in the game,” said Clark. “But on a personal note I was delighted to come in, it’s bittersweet in the circumstances. But football is a cruel game, these things happen.

"When you’re a goalkeeper and an opportunity opens up and you get a chance you need to make sure you go in and do well for the team and yourself.

“I could stand here all day and tell you how good the big man is, I don’t need to, everybody knows it. It’s a tough task. I just need to make sure I am ready to go. I felt good in training this week, I was ready for that moment if it ever came around.

“I was under no illusions when I came to the club that it would be a challenge to play regular football – or even just football! But I had it when I broke through at St Johnstone, Alan Mannus was a top goalkeeper as well to try and displace.

“It’s frustrating but it gives you something to work towards.”

Zander Clark makes his Hearts debut against Dundee United, coming on for the injured Craig Gordon. Picture: SNS

Oddly enough, Clark’s first start for his new club will come against the side where he made his name as Hearts travel to McDiarmid Park to face St Johnstone on Wednesday evening.

However, though he spent 13 years in Perth and was the starting goalkeeper when they won both the League Cup and Scottish Cup, Clark insists his mind is fully focused on trying to help Robbie Neilson’s side win all three points.

“I’m sure a few of them will be in touch. Listen, it will be nice to go back and see a few familiar faces,” he said. “It’s a club close to my heart. They gave me a chance in football when I thought that was it done for me. So it’s a club I will always be grateful to.

“But when I go there on Wednesday I’m no longer there. It’s all about being a Hearts player and making sure the team and myself are ready to go.

“Us as a team will dust ourselves down and look back on it over the coming days and we’ll make sure we’re ready to go again. You want to win every game you go into but sometimes you have got to take the point."

