The goalkeeper is also looking forward to Euro 2024 with Scotland

A series of strong and instinctive saves characterised Zander Clark’s display for Hearts against Rangers. The goalkeeper was frustrated to concede three times in Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Tynecastle Park, but the reality is his saves prevented more than double that number.

Some of Clark’s stops were rendered immaterial by offside calls, adding to his exasperation. The Premiership season is over but his motivation to maintain standards is clear with Steve Clarke due to name the Scotland squad for Euro 2024 on Wednesday. He jokingly admitted referee Don Robertson and his assistants were undermining those efforts.

“It was good to get back on the pitch and contribute with some big saves,” he said, having been rested for Hearts’ previous two matches. “A couple of them will probably not get logged because Don kept giving offsides. He was killing me a bit. I didn't know they were offside so they were good saves, to be fair. It would have been much better if the goals-against was zero but it's pleasing to make those saves when called upon.

“It was a busy game but that's always good. If you can produce a few saves when you are being busy, it helps. I'm disappointed to concede three, obviously, but I thought it was a pretty even game and enjoyable to be a part of. I've been happy this season and it helps when the team is doing well. It gives you that bit of confidence. I've been delighted with the contributions I've made throughout the season. When you finish the season so highly in the league, it's always pleasing.”

Hearts finishing third and guaranteeing European league-stage football next term amounts to a successful campaign. For Clark, and goalkeeper colleague Craig Gordon, international duties now take precedence. Scotland are expected to take three keepers to Germany - Angus Gunn plus any two from Clark, Gordon and Motherwell’s Liam Kelly.

“I've played the majority of the season. When Craig has been in he has done well. It's out of our hands now, it's the manager's decision,” acknowledged Clark. “I feel that, over the course of the season, I've probably done enough but I don't want to count the chickens before they are hatched. We'll wait and see. It was good to get back on the grass on Saturday and turn in a decent enough performance.”

Clark did not represent Scotland at age-group levels and was only called up to the senior squad aged 29. “I've probably done it the hard way,” he admitted. “Usually, you find that a lot of people who come through have been in the set-up from a young age. To get into the senior squad with your first-ever call-up was a proud moment. Every time you get that email to say you have been selected, it's a very proud moment.”

Joining Hearts as a free agent in September 2022 - four months after leaving St Johnstone - has proven an astute decision which enhanced his international prospects. “I'm obviously delighted. I came off the back of St Johnstone and had to be patient,” recalled the keeper. “The circumstances [Craig Gordon’s broken leg] are never how you want to get into a team. I had to be ready and I felt I hit the ground running when I first started and it just went from there. I'm delighted with personal form and the team form as well. It's been pleasing.”

Asked if season 2023/24 has been his best yet, Clark paused. “I don't know. I had a couple of good seasons at St Johnstone, obviously. Probably. I felt I've been quite consistent this season. You got to just back yourself. Over those summer months when I had no club, I always backed myself to find something. I knew I was a good goalkeeper. When that sort of pressure comes, it's what you want. You want that competition and it has probably brought out the best in me. I'm really enjoying it.”

His stand-out moment is the one which won him the Most Memorable Moment trophy at Hearts’ recent end-of-season awards night. “There have been a few but probably the Hibs penalty save [from Martin Boyle] in terms of how the game went up until that point. To keep the scores level, and then for Shanks to notch right at the death, I'd probably say that was the highlight.”

This season has seen Hearts cement themselves as Scotland’s third force once again. They finished third in 2021/22 but slipped to fourth place in 2022/23. They can now claim to be the best of the rest behind Celtic and Rangers again. “Yeah,” agreed Clark, satisfied that he and his team-mates have answered critics.

“We had a wee rocky patch at the start of the season but we were getting used to new ways that the manager wanted to play. We had new players coming in from different parts of the world and taking time to settle. Over the course of the season, I think it's pretty evident that we have been getting stronger and stronger.

“We've finished the season well and that's what we set out to achieve at the start. We knew within the squad that we had the players and the manager and the coaching staff who wanted to drive us towards that. Everybody has been signing from the same sheet. We're delighted how the season has ended when a lot of folk were questioning us at the start of the year. Internally, we believed in the process, knew we were a good squad and could achieve what we wanted to.”

The last meaningful kick of Hearts’ campaign belonged to Japanese forward Kyosuke Tagawa. His spectacular volley levelled Saturday’s game at 3-3 in stoppage-time after a difficult first year for the player in Edinburgh. Hearts players have seen his talent in training on a daily basis as he produces those sort of finishes regularly.

