Zander Clark: Scotland call justifies Hearts move after nightmare summer

Although, the goalkeeper insists it was an easy decision to make after a nightmare of a summer in which he found himself without a club until after the transfer window had passed.

Clark was recalled into the international set-up earlier this week as reward for his excellent form between the sticks at Tynecastle following the devastating leg break suffered by No.1 Craig Gordon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It initially seemed a bit of a gamble for Clark to join Robbie Neilson’s side as he knew he’d initially have to play second fiddle to the club legend, but it’s one which has paid off massively and made the frustrating wait following his exit from St Johnstone worth it.

Zander Clark was recalled to the Scotland squad earlier this week as reward for his fine performances for Hearts. Picture: SNS

"It was a long summer for me and even longer for my wife. She was demented,” he joked.

"There were a couple of things which were in the pipeline but didn't quite materialise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When the offer from Hearts came in you would have been silly not to take that up. Obviously we had European football and it is a massive club in Scotland. There are the Euro adventures and we are doing well in the league to try and get another Euro campaign going. I didn't have to give the move much thought. It was handy and I didn't have to up sticks and move.

"It was frustrating not to be playing and that's just natural for a player who isn't playing. I knew it was going to be tough to get into playing regular football as the big man [Gordon] was incredible.

"After the horrific injury he suffered, it was then up to myself to make sure that I was ready to step in and fill that void which I think I've done pretty well.

"It was a long time from my last competitive game to my first competitive game for Hearts but it's probably better when you just get chucked in. You don't have time to think about it and the natural instincts take over, you find your feet and get back into it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've now played a lot of games in that short spell and built up confidence which is the main thing.”

Message from the editor