Zander Clark set for a Rosenborg return - Hearts goalkeeper aiming to right some wrongs in Europe

Although he has visited Rosenborg before, Zander Clark’s European win total stands at zero as he prepares for a Hearts debut in continental competition. Statistics like that understandably irk the 31-year-old, although he is nothing but positive preparing to fly to Trondheim.

This will be his first outing in the Europa Conference League qualifiers having been understudy to Craig Gordon throughout Hearts’ adventure in last season’s group phase. Clark was part of the St Johnstone squad which beat Rosenborg 1-0 in Norway and eventually progressed on a 2-1 aggregate back in the 2013 Europa League qualifiers, however he watched those games from the stand.

“I was a part of the squad, I was third or fourth-choice goalkeeper that night [of the first leg in Trondheim],” he recalled. “They were a huge name and that was a great night to be a part of. Hopefully we can enjoy another one come Thursday.” The anticipation of finally playing for Hearts in Europe is building.

“Definitely. I’ve experienced it before and these are the games you love to be involved in. It’s going to be a big game for us but it’s one we’re really looking forward to – and one we’re going into on the back of a really good result at the weekend.

“Although the result wasn’t great, the Fiorentina trip was good [last season]. I loved the old-school Italian stadium. It was a great experience to go there. These competitions give you the opportunity to travel and see these places and teams.

“It’s great to be a part of. There are so many things you pick up and learn. You see how other teams perform and how you match up against them. I’m that bit older as well now and you look at different tactical styles, so it’s good in that respect.

“These are top teams we’re coming up against. Just to see how they go about their business around the pitch is invaluable. So hopefully we can give ourselves an opportunity to experience more of that again.”

Rosenborg sit eighth in the Norwegian Eliteserien but have found form of late with five wins from their last six matches in all competitions. Any notion that they are short on confidence should be dismissed. Much like that Fiorentina tie last year.

“I remember that. Then Sofyan Amrabat goes to the World Cup and Fiorentina reach the Conference League final,” Clark pointed out. “When you go into these games you mostly focus on yourselves, but you are aware of the individual qualities they have. We saw that straight away.

“When you come up against them on the night, you see how good they are. To see them go all the way to the final shows whatever results they might have been having on paper at that time meant very little.

“One result can turn things. Rosenborg might not be going so well in the league right now but they’re still in this competition, they’re still a well known name in European football. You mention Rosenborg and everyone knows them through what they have done in the Champions League. So we’re under no illusions. It’s going to be a difficult game but one we have to look positively towards.”

Six European appearances so far in Clark’s career have yielded one draw and five defeats, all with former club St Johnstone. FK Trakai of Lithuania eliminated the Perth club in the 2017 Europa League qualifiers, and Turkish giants Galatasaray did likewise in 2021 despite a commendable 1-1 first-leg draw in Istanbul. Saints dropped into the Conference League qualifying rounds that year and lost to LASK Linz from Austria.

Clark is first to acknowledge he hasn’t won against foreign opposition. “I haven’t. I’ve had some decent enough draws. That’s not so good when you say it like that but these things can change very quickly,” he said. “Hopefully on Thursday we can put ourselves in a good position and get a good result to take back to Tynecastle with a chance to progress.

“Those results show you European football is hard. In the Trakai game, nobody had really heard of them but then one of their strikers ended up moving for mega millions. Rosenborg are a bigger name than that, but you never underestimate anyone at this level. We have the experience of last season and how to adapt to different styles other teams will use. It’s one we’re really looking forward to.

“Last season, the first spell of games was tough. You’re trying to get into that routine but, once you’re a couple of games in, your body adapts and you start to get the mental side right. Each game is massive, even when you come back to league duty. We were unfortunate in terms of the injuries we picked up which made the squad a bit thinner, but hopefully we can go into this one with a clean bill of health.”

Winning 2-0 at the weekend was a solid start to Hearts’ Premiership campaign. Clark enjoyed the clean sheet and said confidence is rising. “It’s high. It’s always nice to start the league with a win, more so at a place where over the years we have found it difficult. So to come away with a 2-0 win having created numerous opportunities, we’ll go in with good confidence.