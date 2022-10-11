Zander Clark told to prepare for Hearts debut with Stephen Humphrys decision due

The goalkeeper arrived at Tynecastle Park early last month as a free agent having spent all summer without a club. He left St Johnstone in May and trained largely by himself whilst seeking new employment.

Hearts secured his signature on a three-year contract and are now preparing to introduce the 30-year-old at first-team level. Clark is behind club captain and Scotland No.1 Craig Gordon in the queue, with Ross Stewart also competing for game time.

Manager Robbie Neilson told the Evening News today that he intends using Clark at some point before the winter break begins. “Yes, definitely. He has to be ready to come in,” said Neilson.

“Zander hadn't trained with a team since the middle of May. We got him at the end of August so for about three and a half months he had nothing. He was working with his personal trainer.

“He is still gradually getting that sharpness to get to a level where he can come in and compete. He is getting there. It will just take a wee bit of time. It's the same as any other player. You can't have three and a half months of not being involved and then chuck him in."

Hearts fly out to Florence later today for Thursday’s Europa Conference League match against Fiorentina. They are hoping defender Michael Smith and midfielder Andy Halliday both make the trip along with winger Josh Ginnelly. However, influential centre-back Craig Halkett is not expected to be fit.

Neilson faces a decision on whether to start the on-loan Wigan Athletic forward Stephen Humphrys. He has impressed in recent matches and scored his first goal in maroon during Sunday’s 2-2 Premiership draw at Kilmarnock. He could offer a different option in Italy after last week’s 3-0 defeat by Fiorentina at Tynecastle.

Zander Clark is waiting to make his Hearts debut.

“He will because he gives us pace and power,” said the manager. “I've been really pleased with Stephen. When you bring a player in, they have to see what we do and we have to see what they do. Then you start to merge together. You watch video and talk about what type of player you want, but the small details you don't know until you get them.

“The boys realise what Stephen is good at. He is good at making runs in behind the defensive line, getting people one-against-one and going at them. If we start playing balls like that for him, then he starts making the runs.

“When we get over there, the decision will be how we set up and how we try to perform. We want to be a bit more aggressive in the game than we were at Tynecastle.

“People talk about being aggressive and getting in people's faces. These are top players but you have to try and get closer to them. We need to try and play our defensive line a wee bit higher.