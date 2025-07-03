Scotland internationalist is ready for season 2025/26

Zander Clark stands in the Spanish evening sunshine knowing brighter days may be dawning. A frustrating year as Hearts’ second-choice goalkeeper is done, and he now has the opportunity to reclaim first-choice status. Clark would never wish to profit from a team-mate’s injury but Craig Gordon’s shoulder issue nonetheless leaves a goalkeeping void needing filled.

After 45 minutes in Wednesday night’s 1-1 friendly draw against St Mirren, which took place at the Edinburgh club’s Iberian training base, Clark spoke publicly for the first time in months. He is keen to enjoy 2025/26 more than last season. For him, that means seizing the moment and securing the keeper’s position under new manager Derek McInnes. Another friendly comes on Friday against Crawley Town and competitive action begins in the Premier Sports Cup on 12 July, so every opportunity counts.

Clark was dropped by former Hearts coach Steven Naismith after the first two Premiership games of last season and remained on the bench. Gordon took over and remained No.1 until injury struck in May, with third-choice Ryan Fulton stepping in. Clark was injured himself at the time and recovered to start the season-ending Premiership match at Kilmarnock, although injury recurred and he was forced off. That day summed up an exasperating campaign for the 33-year-old Scotland internationalist.

“Aye, obviously it's been frustrating,” he says. “I got that buzz back at Killie and then re-injured myself so it's been a frustrating summer. That probably summed up last season for me, just a big frustration. I was delighted to get back out here to Spain, get back fit, back on the grass with the boys. Getting 45 minutes there on Wednesday, it's been good to get back to feeling good. As I say, it's always nice when you get a game.”

He knows this is his moment but Fulton is also competing to replace Gordon. “We've got Fults there as well who came in during last season and showed what he's capable of, so it's going to be a tough battle again,” stresses Clark. “He's a top-class goalkeeper as well. Some folk might have doubted him but I've loved Fults since he was at Hamilton. I've played against him many a time and he's a good goalkeeper.

“He came in and improved that in the games that he played towards the end of last season. So the competition is good amongst the goalkeepers. Obviously, as a goalie, you know that only one of you can play. So the competition is healthy and it's just good for me to get back out there and play. You need to believe in your own abilities. I've done well the season before last and I went off of that. As a goalkeeper, it's always going to be a challenge to play. I was up for the challenge and it felt right to sign a new contract [in January].”

New contract as Hibs took interest in Hearts keeper

The new deal runs until 2027 and was agreed amidst reports of interest in Clark from Hearts’ biggest rivals, Hibs. He is asked whether he would have considered crossing Edinburgh’s footballing divide. “I signed for Hearts. Put that on the backburner,” he smiles. He seems happy, for now, that last season’s difficulties are over.

“Obviously, it's frustrating but as a goalkeeper you know that's possibly going to happen,” he says. “You just need to keep plugging away and trying to show the manager what you're capable of. I felt I'd done that throughout the season but I never got my chance. To be fair to Craigy, he did well to keep me out of the team. That's just the life of a goalkeeper. You always need to be at your best, whether you're playing or not playing. You never know when you can be called upon. You need to make sure you're ready, not just for your sake, but for the team's sake as well.”

McInnes stated that being the goalkeeper first in line during pre-season can lead to an extended run in the team. Clark would appear to be in that very position at the moment, although again Fulton shouldn’t discounted. McInnes has not given much away on the subject to date.

“If that's what the manager is saying, then it obviously adds a bit more pressure to show what you can do and try to make sure you are the one that's in for that first competitive game,” explains Clark. “We had a game the other night and another one on Friday. There's a couple of games coming up before the opener. It's a chance to show the manager what I'm capable of. Fults will be in the exact same boat.

“As I say, it's a healthy competition. Both of us get along well. We'll be battling it out. It's just a case of head down and see what I can do this season. Obviously, it's going to be tough out here. Myself and Fults will obviously be fighting to play from the start in the Dunfermline game in 10 days.”

