Heriot-Watt University aiming to cap fine season with cup double

The students have already etched themselves into the history books this season after they won the Queen’s Park Shield, ending a 14-year wait for the trophy with a 2-1 win over Stirling University to become Scottish University champions.

Livingston United stand in their way at Whitburn’s Central Park tomorrow, and Watt manager Banji Koya says regardless of the result he is proud of his side’s achievements this season.

“It’s a big achievement for a club of our size to get to the final, it’s really, really good and the manner of how we have got there is the most pleasing thing for me as a coach,” said Koya.

Heriot-Watt University celebrate after winning their King Cup semi-final on penalties. Picture: Ben Kearney

“We play Wednesday and Saturday, and from April to the end of May there is always a movement of players with players having exams and players going home.

“Most of the games that we have played we have struggled to get a team together but the boys that have played have been exceptional, their performance level and attitude.

“On paper we are going into the final in good form. In a final emotions run high, form doesn’t really matter, what happens on the day will be key. Irrespective of what happens, I am extremely proud of my team, we have a great bunch of players, great character, and really good values.

“We know Livingston are going to be a very strong team, we aren’t underestimating them at all, we will be fully prepared.

Heriot-Watt University boss Banji Koya is proud of his team's success. Picture: Ben Kearney

“The experience of winning the Queen’s Park Shield should help us, it was good for the players because we are more of a development club but it was also good for the profile of the club and the university.