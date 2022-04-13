Heriot-Watt University end 16-year wait to win Queen's Park Shield

Banji Koya’s team beat Stirling University 2-1 in the Queen's Park Shield final at Oriam – the winning goal coming five minutes from time.

Campbell Marr took advantage of a ball into the box that was missed by two Stirling defenders and the goalkeeper to slot home the decisive goal.

Stirling had taken an early lead with a tidy curling effort from Jason Jarvis before equalised from the penalty spot through captain and man of the match Craig Smith.

Watt won the Shield five times in a row from 2004 to 2008 but not since. There hasn’t been a winner for the past two years due to Covid.