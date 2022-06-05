Heriot-Watt University side hailed as ‘legends’ after King Cup triumph

The East of Scotland 1st Division Conference B outfit beat ten-man Livingston United 1-0 in extra-time thanks to left-back Campbell Marr’s winner, securing the King Cup for the first time in 13 years.

Marr also got the winning goal in their 2-1 defeat of Stirling University to secure the Queen’s Park Shield, becoming Scottish champions and Koya joked their is talk of a statue being erected at their Riccarton base.

“I am extremely proud of my players,” said Koya. “They have all been an absolute joy to work with and they deserve every inch of praise that will come from this season, they have made themselves legends of the club.

Heriot-Watt University boss Banji Koya celebrates his team's success. Picture: Ben Kearney

“Campbell didn’t start the game as he has been injured recently, but he came on and got the winner. The boys were talking about getting a statue for him.

“A lot of the boys are moving on next season, they will complete the cycle, with a few of them going up to teams in the Premier League. I wish them all success and hopefully they can keep climbing the ladder.

“These boys will hopefully go on and replicate what Anton Dowds [Partick Thistle] and Aidan Quinn [Montrose] have done in going on to make a good career in the game. This is a place where we can give youngsters the opportunity to progress.”