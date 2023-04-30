A look at how Hibernian and Hearts’ average home attendance compares to Scottish Premiership rivals

Celtic are well on their way to securing another Scottish Premiership after an impressive season under Ange Postecoglou. The Australian boss is a popular figure in Glasgow and the Hoops will want to keep hold of him for as long as possible.

Rangers have fallen short of their rivals again this year and will be looking to bolster their squad this summer. They turned to Michael Beale after sacking Giovanni van Bronckhorst earlier in this campaign. Elsewhere, Aberdeen find themselves in 3rd place this term and are followed by Edinburgh pair Hearts and Hibernian.

Here is a look at the average home attendances in the Scottish top flight this season....

1 . 12. Livingston 4,186 Photo Sales

2 . 11. Ross County 4,420 Photo Sales

3 . 10. St Johnstone 4,420 Photo Sales

4 . 9. Motherwell 5,916 Photo Sales