But it will be a difficult task for both Hibs and Spartans to make the final after being handed tough semi-finals against two of the SWPL giants. Hibs have been drawn away to Glasgow City, while Spartans will stay in the Capital and take on Rangers in their semi-final. The ties are set to take place on Sunday, November 6.

Hibs, the most successful team in the competition, have won the cup seven times and have recorded two 8-0 victories, easing past Hamilton and Kilmarnock, to get to the last four. Spartans have had a tougher route by comparison, defeating Hearts and defending champions Celtic on penalties to reach the semi-finals.

Tynecastle Park hosted the two most recent Scottish Women’s Cup finals to great success. The SWPL Cup final is set to take place on December 11 and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, making it the first SWPL game to be shown on the channel.

SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre said: “We’re thrilled to have secured Tynecastle Park for the 2022/23 final. The clubs and players have all spoken very highly of their experiences here, commenting on the incredible atmosphere that is created at Tynecastle which is well known amongst fans of Scottish football.

“I’m also delighted that this will be the first match broadcast on Sky Sports since the announcement of our record partnership. Alongside Sky Sports and the two finalists, we look forward to a historic moment for the girls and women’s game.”

Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay is also delighted that his club are hosting another women’s showpiece match. He added: “We are delighted to host the inaugural Sky Sports Cup final at Tynecastle Park. Tynecastle is known across the country as being one of the top venues for atmosphere and we hope that everyone associated with this match has an experience to remember. Sky Sports will provide significant exposure to the women’s game which is paramount to helping it to grow, and we are happy to help play a part in that by hosting this exciting fixture.”

The SWPL Cup final will be played at Tynecastle in December. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS

