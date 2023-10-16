Hibs boss Grant Scott insists his side’s performance on Sunday was “embarrassing” as they fell to a 7-0 defeat to Rangers at the Ibrox.

The defeat was Hibs’ heaviest since August 2022 and the largest since Grant Scott took charge of the club in the summer. The Edinburgh side initially had a good start in Glasgow with the score remaining level at the 30-minute mark. However, a series of sloppy goals caused his team to collapse as they suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season.

“My initial thoughts are that I’m massively disappointed,” Scott told HibsTV. “In truth a little bit embarrassed by our performance today in the manner of the goals we lost and our overall performance. I don’t want to be too harsh on ourselves and the players at this point until I have properly watched it back but that’s not good enough from a Hibs team in my opinion and we will have to learn lessons from that very very quickly.”

Hibs had been on a good run of form recently where they picked up four wins on the bounce which included a 1-0 away to Hearts at Tynecastle. However, a surprise 2-0 defeat at home to Partick Thistle followed up by Sunday’s defeat has seen Hibs drop to sixth in the SWPL1. With only one more game remaining until the next international break, Scott has challenged his team to learn from their mistakes at the Ibrox before they host Hamilton on the weekend.