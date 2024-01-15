Hibs captain gives Hamilton verdict after completing full 90 minutes

Hibs captain Joelle Murray is ‘feeling good’ after completing her first 90 minutes on the pitch since her injury.

The defender manager to see out the entire game on Sunday as the Hibees came away with a 4-0 victory away to Hamilton. Murray has struggled with injuries this season and made a couple of cameos off the bench at the end of 2023. Last weekend against St. Johnstone in the Scottish Cup, the defender managed to 45 minutes before coming off at half-time in the 10-0 win. Now, after the Hamilton game, Murray is pleased to have seen out the result in its entirety.

“The legs are good, it was the first 90 minutes in a while,” she told HibsTV. “From a personal perspective, it was certainly good to get the 90 minutes. First and foremost, the aim coming here today was three points and a clean sheet, and we certainly achieved that.”

The result has continued Hibs’ fine form. Michaela McAlonie and Ellis Notley both got a goal each before Jorian Baucom got the other two before half-time. The capital side has now won eight of their last nine games and remains fourth in the SWPL1. After the match, Murray was particularly pleased with her defence as they saw out their third consecutive clean sheet.

“The backline and Nina [Wilson] did their job,” she added. “The players in front of us did well to stop any balls from penetrating them and getting through to Josephine Giard who is always a threat. She plays as an isolated striker and does well in that role. Often she is very much isolated but, we did well to nullify the threat that she possesses.”

With another break now coming up in the SWPL1, Hibs can now turn their attention to the Sky Sports Cup semi-final this Sunday. Murray’s side is set to travel to Partick Thistle with the aim of reaching their second consecutive final. With Hibs on good form, Murray hopes their training in the week with pay off.