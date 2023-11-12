Hibs cruised into the semi-finals with one player hitting a perfect score

Eilidh Adams Hibs holds off Abbie Cusak. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

GK - Katie Wilson - 6/10

Wilson basically had nothing to do for the entire game as Hibs controlled possession. The ‘keeper won’t mind however as she collected another clean-sheet.

CB - Poppy Lawson - 7/10

The centre-back sprayed some lovely balls around the field to help kickstart attacks for the visitors. Defensively she was on top as always.

CB - Siobhan Hunter - 8/10

A calm performance for Hunter at the back as she allowed nothing to get past her. The centre-back then added to Hibs’ dominance as she headed home from a corner to make it 6-0.

CB - Leah Eddie - 8/10

Again, like Hunter, nothing got past Eddie at the back. The centre-back even ventured forward at times and provided a wonderful cross for Lauren Doran-Barr for Hibs’ seventh.

RM - Abbie Ferguson - 8/10

The tricky winger continued her fine form with another great display at Meadowbank. The 19-year-old was central to multiple Hibs attacks and always looked to provide a creative spark out wide.

CM - Micheala McAlonie - 8/10

The midfielder was fantastic at pushing Hibs forward and provided a great link-up between the attackers and the midfield.

CM - Naomi Powell - 9/10

The American controlled the midfield throughout the tie and was highly unlucky not to see her effort dip in before Adams tucked in the rebound. The midfielder tidied up any loose balls in the middle and ensured Hibs stayed in the driving seat throughout.

CM - Shannon McGregor - 7/10

McGregor helped Hibs completely control the game the entire time she was on the pitch. The ball rarely left Dundee United’s third of the pitch and the midfielder was key to that success.

LM - Tegan Bowie - 8/10

Bowie was a menace down the wing once again with two Hibs goals coming directly from her balls into the box. The constant threat both flanks now provide Hibs is easily one of the key aspects to their success.

ST - Eilidh Adams - 10/10

The star of the show. Adams dominated proceedings from start to finish. Her first was great anticipation after the ball hit the bar before she collected a great assist for Hibs’ second. The striker then rounded the ‘keeper to net her second before slamming the ball into the net for back-to-back home hat-tricks.

ST - Jorian Baucom - 8/10

The striker was her usual self up top - a consistent nuisance for the opposition. Her pace and raw power helped bring multiple players into the attacking fold throughout. Collecting a goal and an assist in just two minutes shows how much of a threat she is.

Sub - Rosie Livingstone - 9/10

It was an emphatic display from the bench for the winger as she continued Hibs’ momentum as they only began to dominate more. Her play down the left flank was fantastic and she helped Ellis Notley net the host’s fifth.

Sub - Ellis Notley - 7/10

Like Livingstone, Notley continued to Hibs’ dominance upon her appearance from the bench and even got in amongst the goals with a great finish.

Sub - Lia Tweedie - 6/10

Tweedie was unlucky not to add another Hibs goal late on.

Sub - Lauren Doran-Barr - 8/10

Came on and scored a goal, you can’t do much more than that with 15 minutes left. It was a great run from the 24-year-old as well

Sub - Kirsty Morrison - 6/10