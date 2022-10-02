Hibs defender Ryan Porteous thrilled to round off the perfect week with goal and win over Ross County
Hibs hero Ryan Porteous admitted his opener in the Capital side's 2-0 victory at Ross County rounded off the perfect week for the central defender.
The 23-year-old fired Lee Johnson's men into the lead a minute after the restart in Dingwall on Saturday before Martin Boyle added a second to give Hibs a deserved win, their third in a row following recent home successes over Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.
Porteous has enjoyed a whirlwind few days after turning in a man-of-the-match display while making his Scotland debut in the 0-0 draw with Ukraine last week, a result that secured Steve Clarke's side promotion to Nations League A.
"It was great to be away with Scotland but as soon as I was back my sole focus was on Ross County," Porteous told Hibs TV. "This is my bread and butter. We've got that quality in the final third with Boyler and I thought the big man Myko (Mykola Kukharevych) was brilliant holding the ball up and linking it in the second half so I think it was a very good performance.
"The gaffer is taking credit for my goal. We were taking throw-ins short so I think we gave Ross County a taste of their own medicine as we launched it in ourselves. I flicked it on and the ball landed at my feet and I don't score many, especially with my left foot so I'll take it.
"We've been frustrated with the games we have lost this season and the manner in the performance and the goals we've conceded."