Hibs defender Ryan Porteous thrilled to round off the perfect week with goal and win over Ross County

The 23-year-old fired Lee Johnson's men into the lead a minute after the restart in Dingwall on Saturday before Martin Boyle added a second to give Hibs a deserved win, their third in a row following recent home successes over Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.

Porteous has enjoyed a whirlwind few days after turning in a man-of-the-match display while making his Scotland debut in the 0-0 draw with Ukraine last week, a result that secured Steve Clarke's side promotion to Nations League A.

"It was great to be away with Scotland but as soon as I was back my sole focus was on Ross County," Porteous told Hibs TV. "This is my bread and butter. We've got that quality in the final third with Boyler and I thought the big man Myko (Mykola Kukharevych) was brilliant holding the ball up and linking it in the second half so I think it was a very good performance.

"The gaffer is taking credit for my goal. We were taking throw-ins short so I think we gave Ross County a taste of their own medicine as we launched it in ourselves. I flicked it on and the ball landed at my feet and I don't score many, especially with my left foot so I'll take it.

