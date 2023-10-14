Hibs excited for Rangers showdown at the Ibrox
Hibs travel to Rangers on Sunday with extra incentive as they take on the Glaswegian giants at the Ibrox.
It will be the first time Rangers have hosted a game at the men’s stadium since their 1-0 defeat to Glasgow City which gifted their opponents the title on the last day of the season. However, with the international break currently underway, the Glaswegians have taken advantage of the timing to welcome Hibs to the 50,000-seater arena.
For many players in the Hibs side, this will be the biggest stadium they have ever played in. Easter Road and Tynecastle have hosted Grant Scott’s side in the recent Edinburgh derbies which is normally the only time the Hibees play their football inside a stadium of that size. However, with Rangers now providing the Edinburgh side with another venue to explore Shannon Leishman is hoping to make the trip to Glasgow a memorable one on the weekend.
“It’s a massive game, playing at Ibrox is going to be a new experience for everyone,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. Not many people have played there so it will be good and I am excited to get going.
“We didn’t know at first because the game wasn’t scheduled to be played there before the fixtures came out. When all the girls found out we were obviously excited. To play at a stadium is always good and it is great to get that recognition to play within a stadium.”
Recent fixtures against Rangers have been close affairs with only four goals being scored in their last three clashes. With Hibs also hitting a bit of form over the last month with four wins in their last five, Leishman is confident her side will give the hosts a good fight for the points.
“When you look at a Hibs team, they should always be fighting for each other and all be playing for the badge,” she added. “If you look back and look at the fixtures, we are putting up and fight and the game will be good, it’ll just be good to get out there.”