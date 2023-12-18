Hibs’ ‘free and fluent’ performance saw striker back to her best

Grant Scott insists that he had the ‘easiest’ team talk so far this season as Hibs demolished Aberdeen 7-0 with Kirsty Morrison back among the goals.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Playing on Saturday due to Aberdeen men’s League Cup final the next day, the visitors completely battered the Dons from start to finish. Hibs found themselves 5-0 up at half-time thanks to goals from Shannon McGregor and Kirsty Morrison as well as a hat-trick from Jorain Baucom. Brooke Nunn then rounded off the victory with a brilliant brace as Hibs once again came away with a comprehensive result.

“It was probably the easiest [half-time] talk I’ve had for the whole season,” Scott told HibsTV. “I felt that the performance was as free and fluent as I could have asked for. There were a couple of opportunities we gave to Aberdeen from casual play from us, but all-in-all, I was really happy and I just asked for more of the same.”

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrison was one of the star performers in the game as she added two assists to her goal at Cormack Park. The attacker has been out on the sidelines for most of the season before returning to the pitch from the bench in an 8-1 win against Hamilton in October. After a couple more appearances from the bench, she made her first start on Saturday and, as a result, netted her first goal since her layoff.

“It was a great feeling [scoring] but I am just happy to contribute to the team and help the team get the three points,” she told HibsTV.

“It has been a lot of hard work from behind the scenes and a lot of help from the staff. I am just happy to be back out on the pitch and contributing with the goals.”

The result was the perfect way for Hibs to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat to Glasgow City the week before. It was the final game of 2023 for both sides as the Christmas break now comes into effect. Hibs will return to action again on January 7th as they face off against St. Johnstone in the Scottish Cup. However, in the meantime, Scott is confident that his squad will keep to the high standards that have been set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad