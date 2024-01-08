The Scottish Cup fourth-round draw has been made with Hibs, Hearts and Spartans all learning who they will face in the next round.

Sky Sports semi-finalists Hibs got the hardest draw by far as they face an away trip to Glasgow City. Hibs beat St. Johnstone 10-0 to get to this stage of the competition while the SWPL1 Champions overcame Rossvale 10-0 as well.

The two sides are the most successful teams in the competition with Hibs winning it eight times while Glasgow City have lifted the cup nine times. Despite the hosts pulling away in recent years, the Hibees have seen success recently against the Scottish giants as they knocked them out of the Sky Sports Cup in the quarter-finals last season with a 2-1 victory.

Elsewhere, Hearts will also be on their travels as they face a trip to third-tier side East Fife. The Championship side is one of the lowest-ranked teams left in the competition and overcame Renfrew Ladies 5-0 to reach this stage. Hearts beat Edinburgh Caledonia 9-0 in the last round and will now be hoping to progress to the quarter-finals.

Spartans have been drawn at home for their fourth-round tie. They will face fellow SWPL1 side Aberdeen in the next round. The Dons knocked out fellow Edinburgh side Boroughmuir 3-1 in the last round and now face another trip to the capital. Spartans, who beat Glasgow Women 6-1 in round three, will be hoping they can secure their first home victory of the season to progress into the quarter-finals.