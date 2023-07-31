News you can trust since 1873
Hibs & Hearts brilliant opening day records over last 10 seasons vs Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen & more - gallery

Neither of the two Edinburgh clubs have lost on the opening day of the season for some time but how do their records compare to their Premiership rivals?

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:28 BST

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season kicks off this weekend with Hearts and Hibs both hoping to continue their impressive records in opening matches.

The Jambos head to McDiarmid Park on Saturday to face St Johnstone while the Hibees host St Mirren at Easter Road on Sunday. Neither of the two Edinburgh clubs have lost on the opening day of the season for some time but how do their records compare to their Premiership rivals?

Using data gathered by BetVictor, here are all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs for the 2024/24 season ranked by their opening day records over the past ten seasons from worst to best:

Won - 1, Drawn - 7, Lost - 2. Last season - (L) 2-1 v Rangers

1. Livingston

Won - 1, Drawn - 7, Lost - 2. Last season - (L) 2-1 v Rangers

Won - 2, Drawn - 5, Lost - 3. Last season - (L) 3-2 v Partick Thistle

2. Dundee

Won - 2, Drawn - 5, Lost - 3. Last season - (L) 3-2 v Partick Thistle

Won - 3, Drawn - 5, Lost - 2. Last season - (L) 1-0 v Motherwell

3. St Mirren

Won - 3, Drawn - 5, Lost - 2. Last season - (L) 1-0 v Motherwell

Won - 3, Drawn - 4, Lost - 3. Last season - (L) 1-0 v Hibs

4. St Johnstone

Won - 3, Drawn - 4, Lost - 3. Last season - (L) 1-0 v Hibs

