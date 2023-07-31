Hibs & Hearts brilliant opening day records over last 10 seasons vs Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen & more - gallery
Neither of the two Edinburgh clubs have lost on the opening day of the season for some time but how do their records compare to their Premiership rivals?
The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season kicks off this weekend with Hearts and Hibs both hoping to continue their impressive records in opening matches.
The Jambos head to McDiarmid Park on Saturday to face St Johnstone while the Hibees host St Mirren at Easter Road on Sunday. Neither of the two Edinburgh clubs have lost on the opening day of the season for some time but how do their records compare to their Premiership rivals?
Using data gathered by BetVictor, here are all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs for the 2024/24 season ranked by their opening day records over the past ten seasons from worst to best: