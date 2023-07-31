The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season kicks off this weekend with Hearts and Hibs both hoping to continue their impressive records in opening matches.

The Jambos head to McDiarmid Park on Saturday to face St Johnstone while the Hibees host St Mirren at Easter Road on Sunday. Neither of the two Edinburgh clubs have lost on the opening day of the season for some time but how do their records compare to their Premiership rivals?