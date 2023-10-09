After a 2-0 loss to Partick Thistle that was “well below standards”, Ellis Notley is hopeful that the result is just a “blip”

Ellis Notley’s side scored 12 goals in their three games prior to the Hibs result: Credit Hibs Women

The Hibees had put together a great run of form before Sunday’s game, winning four games on the spin. This included impressive results away to Hearts and Motherwell as well as two dismantling’s against Aberdeen. However, their ruthlessness and efficiency in front of goal seemed to disappear on the weekend as they struggled to find a way past Partick’s ‘keeper.

“We are disappointed,” Notley told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We know that performance is well below the standards that we set for ourselves as a squad. In regards to the game, we dominated and created chances but we have not taken them and that’s cost us.

“You can’t win a game of football without scoring goals, unfortunately, we have not done that today. I don’t know how many chances we have created but when we look back and analyse the game, we will see what we can do better in those final moments. It could be the final touch, pass or shot, and that has let us down on the day. But credit to Partick Thistle, they took the chances they created.

“We have got every belief that we can turn it around. We go into every game with a plan on how we are going to win the game. So hopefully it is a blip and with the games coming up, we can turn it around.”