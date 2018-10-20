Hibs Ladies face Glasgow City for SWPL 1 league title

It’s make or break for Hibs Ladies when they visit champions Glasgow City tomorrow for a match that is being billed as the title-decider.

The two rivals go head-to-head at Petershill Park where the destiny of the SWPL 1 title is very much up for grabs. With just one final league match to be played next Sunday – Hibs host Rangers at Ainslie Park while City entertain Spartans Women – things couldn’t be tighter.

Having been level pegging for the entirety of the 2018 campaign, the duo are tied on 53 points having dropped just four points all season. Both clubs are undefeated having won 17 out of 19 with their only two draws coming against one another. City are leading the way, however, with a superior goal difference of two.

Hibs have had the beating of Scott Booth’s side in previous seasons in the both the Scottish and SWPL Cups and that trend continued last Sunday when a 2-1 win sealed the Hibees’ place in next month’s SSE Scottish Cup final.

But the Capital outfit have struggled whenever precious league points have been at stake.

However, head coach Grant Scott insists his players, who are still in the running to win the treble this season, can approach tomorrow full of confidence.

City also lost 5-0 to Barcelona in Spain in the last-16 of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

“It’s two teams going head to head,” Scott noted. “So far in my time I’ve not seen any difference in the league and cup matches between the sides.

“The games I have been involved in could have gone either way to be honest, including last weekend. There’s a mental side of football as everybody knows and that’s what we’ve got to do is keep our minds on the task in hand.”

Elsewhere, Spartans will be looking to make amends for their Scottish Cup semi-final exit when they visit K-Park to play hosts Celtic.

Meanwhile, in SWPL 2, Hearts entertain Central Girls Academy at Kings Park, Dalkeith, while Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale welcome Aberdeen to Peffermill.