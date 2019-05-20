Hibs Ladies round off first half of the season with six of the best against Rangers

Hibs Ladies finished the first half of their Scottish Building Society SWPL 1 campaign with a 6-0 thrashing of Rangers.

The league will now take a break and resume in August following the completion of the World Cup finals in France.

The outcome was never in doubt after Kirsty Morrison had given the visitors an early lead at New Tinto Park.

Siobhan Hunter then scored from the penalty spot to double Grant Scott side’s advantage before Cailin Michie’s close-range finish made it three before the interval.

A similar pattern emerged in the second 45 with Shannon Leishman, Amy Gallacher and Jamie-Lee Napier completing the rout. The Hibees trail current leaders and champions Glasgow City by five points and have played a game more.

Meanwhile, Spartans returned to winning ways with a 4-0 success over bottom-of-the-table Stirling University at Ainslie Park. brace from Ronaigh Douglas and further strikes from Michaela McAlonie and Sarah Clelland ensured maximum points for the Capital outfit.

In SWPL 2, Hearts remain a point off the top after a 2-0 win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park. A Lauren Evans double in the second half won it for Andy Enwood’s side. However, there was further misery for Hutchison Vale who were beaten 17-0 by league leaders Hamilton Accies at Saughton Enclosure.