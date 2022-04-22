Hibs loanee Innes Murray reflects on benefits of Edinburgh City switch and future prospects

The midfielder says his sole intention was to get some much-needed first-team minutes under his belt after joining on loan from boyhood heroes Hibs last August.

However, the 24-year-old hasn't just racked up 32 appearances in league and cup for the Citizens, he and his team-mates now stand on the brink of securing a coveted play-off berth for the second successive year.

Victory over Annan tonight coupled with defeat for Stenhousemuir at home to Stranraer tomorrow, will guarantee Alan Maybury's men fourth spot.

"At the start of the season I just wanted to get out and play some games so being with the club has given me that opportunity," Murray told the Evening News. "I think I've played every minute I have been available so it's really helped individually. The team has done okay, we would have liked to have been a lot closer to Kelty but we're still in the play-off positions and hopefully we can get over the line. Playing tonight gives us a great chance to put some pressure on Stenhousemuir because we know if we win and they lose we'll be in the play-offs. It's in our own hands.

"Every team apart from Kelty have had their ups and downs. We've beat Stenny once but the other three games have all ended in a draw so they've been tight games. We've also gone to Annan and won so it really depends on the day. We're expecting a reaction from them tonight though after their heavy defeat to Forfar last weekend. They don't want to be in a bad run of form coming into the play-offs so they'll definitely be looking to bounce back."

Murray, who is out of contract at Easter Road in the summer, added: "I'll just need to wait and see what happens. I would like to break into the first team, Hibs is my boyhood club, but I also know with the age I am at it might be best for me to move on to kick-start my career. But right now my focus is on ending the season on a high with Edinburgh City."