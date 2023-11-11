Hibs look to replicate last season’s cup run ahead of quarter-final

Hibs are once again aiming for silverware this season as they host Dundee United in the Sky Sports Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

Hibs are aiming to reach the Sky Sports Cup final again this season. Image Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL

The capital side reached the final last season as they were defeated 2-0 by Rangers at Tynecastle. However, with a new manager and system now in place in Leith, Kirsty Morrison challenges her side to repeat their success from last season and make it to the final once again.

“We know it is going to be a tough game,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “It is in the cup, there is everything to play for so we know that we will have to go in with the right mindset and give everything to get through to the next round.

“Hibs have always excelled in cup competitions, and we want to continue that. We want to be in the final and challenge for trophies. We just have to take it one stage at a time, this is only the quarter-final, we have got to get through this next step. Our overall ambition is to be in that final.”

Going into the tie, Hibs have been in fine form. The Edinburgh side have won six of their last eight games and scored a combined 16 goals in their previous two fixtures. The side now faces perhaps the most important run in their season so far. After the quarter-final, Hibs will host Hearts at Easter Road before travelling to Ainslie Park to face Spartans. Momentum could well be key for the fixtures as Morrison hopes it continues to build over the coming month.

“We have been on a good run recently, scoring all these goals and that is giving us more confidence,” she added. “We want to continue that, keep going with it and scoring goals is always great fun for the team. It is something that we all enjoy doing so we are just hoping that will continue.

“The momentum has been building with us and our performances, we want that to continue. We have big games this weekend but also next weekend and the week after. We can only take that one game at a time. We are hoping that our momentum will continue to build.”

Morrison had been out on the sidelines until she returned off the bench against Hamilton last month. It was perfect timing for the striker as she helped them see out an 8-1 victory at Meadowbank. Now, after a challenging time away from the pitch, the 22-year-old is excited to be back.