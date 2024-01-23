Hibs manager gives transfer update ahead of finals weeks of the January window
Hibs boss Grant Scott has given an update on what fans should expect in the final weeks of the January window.
The January transfer window has been open for some time now with plenty of clubs using this time to strengthen their squads. Last week, local rivals Hearts added to their team as they brought in goalkeeper Rachael Johnstone. However, Hibs are yet to make an addition this month.
In the summer, incoming manager Scott brought in several signings who are now starters in the side such as Abbie Ferguson and Jorian Baucom. Many also departed as well such as Katie Lockwood and Ava Kuyken. However, when asked if there would be any movement in the remaining weeks of the window, Scott believed it would be difficult.
“It is always difficult in this window to make too many moves,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We are certainly across a couple of players but it is difficult for us to do business at this point.”
Hibs will be looking to bounce back this weekend as they take on Motherwell at Meadowbank. The side witnessed a rare defeat on Sunday as they crashed out of the Sky Sports Cup to Partick Thistle in the semi-finals. Therefore, any type of victory against Motherwell would help put Scott’s side back on track.