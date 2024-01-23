Hibs manager gives transfer update ahead of finals weeks of the January window

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The January transfer window has been open for some time now with plenty of clubs using this time to strengthen their squads. Last week, local rivals Hearts added to their team as they brought in goalkeeper Rachael Johnstone. However, Hibs are yet to make an addition this month.

In the summer, incoming manager Scott brought in several signings who are now starters in the side such as Abbie Ferguson and Jorian Baucom. Many also departed as well such as Katie Lockwood and Ava Kuyken. However, when asked if there would be any movement in the remaining weeks of the window, Scott believed it would be difficult.

“It is always difficult in this window to make too many moves,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We are certainly across a couple of players but it is difficult for us to do business at this point.”