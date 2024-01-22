Hibs manager questions officials after red card in Sky Sport Cup semi-final defeat

Grant Scott has questioned the consistency of the officiating in Scottish women’s football after Hibs crashed out of the Sky Sports Cup.

The capital side were defeated 2-0 by Partick Thistle at Petershill Park. It was a tough game for Hibs especially after star player Leah Eddie was sent off for two bookable offences just minutes after going 1-0 down. While the second yellow card looked clear-cut the first was dubious and certainly had a massive impact on the final result.

“I think the second one was a definite yellow,” Scott told the Edinburgh Evening News. “The first one is one of those challenges you see in every area of the pitch, just two players contesting a loose ball. If you look at some of the fouls on Jorian [Baucom] for example by their centre-backs, it was almost identical and just in different areas of the pitch. It was really disappointing that the consistency isn’t there but that happens every week at this level. The consistency of the officiating isn’t what it should be.”

Hibs certainly struggled throughout Sunday’s game. The side didn't match the heights of recent performances that had seen them win eight of their last nine going into the semi-final. However, Scott is now focused on moving on. Hibs are still in the Scottish Cup with the squad set to face Glasgow City next month. The league campaign is also going smoothly, with the Hibees fourth in the SWPL1.

“We have gone through the week and said it is just another game, and we need to play the game, not the occasion,” Scott added. “You can never tell and something has obviously gone wrong. We will have to lick our wounds, reflect on it and hopefully come out stronger again.