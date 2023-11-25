Hibs not “untouchable” as Spartans aim to turn fortunes around

Hibs and Spartans drew 2-2 last time out. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

Both teams have had completely contrasting forms since their last meeting. Hibs have won eight of their last 11 while Spartans are without a victory in their last seven matches. However, the hosts still fully believe that they are capable of taking something from the match.

“I don’t think Hibs are untouchable, it wasn’t that long ago that they got beat 7-0 by Rangers,” McCulloch told the Edinburgh Evening News. “In this league, anyone can take points off anyone. It will come down to the small moments and the fine margins to ensure who takes the three points.

“Our form against Hibs has always been good, it’s never been a game where I have had to ask the players to do anything more or extra, they have always turned up. We will be hoping that is the same case on Sunday.”

McCulloch’s side have always given the Hibees a tough game. Spartans are unbeaten in the league against Hibs since the 2021/22 season and arguably should have come away with all three points in their last meeting. The visitors went 2-0 up at the Meadowbank before a controversial red card and a penalty saw the game end 2-2. However, despite a series of controversial decisions going against her side, McCulloch believes that the club ‘has to make their own luck’ going into Sunday’s game.

Dion McMahon was controversially sent off against Hibs in August. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

“I hope [the decisions will even out], I certainly think we deserve it based on the number of big decisions that, after watching the video evidence have unfortunately been incorrect and went against us,” she explained. “You have to make your own luck. If we can become more clinical in front of goal which is something we have really been working on over the past couple of weeks. That will help us make our own luck instead of waiting for it to happen.”

Ainslie Park is yet to see a Spartans victory so far this season. In their last home game, the hosts suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Dundee United after previously leading. However, McCulloch is certain that her players are up for the derby and ready to turn their season around.

“Every game is a big game, it doesn’t matter who the opposition is,” she added. “Games against Hibs are always highly and hugely competitive, the last time I felt we played very well against Hibs. However, their form has improved and ours have not. I know our players will be right up for it.