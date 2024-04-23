Hearts & Hibs Premiership rivals 'braced' for transfer moves as pundit says Rangers striker 'not a goalscorer'
Hearts’ hearts were broken at the weekend when they were felled by Rangers in the semi finals of the Scottish Cup by a score of 2-0 - let’s take a look at what else is happening around Scotland’s top division today.
A Premiership outfit are ‘braced’ for bids for one of their top stars in the summer transfer window - meanwhile, a former Rangers ace has had some harsh words for a current member of the Light Blues squad.
Dundee ‘braced’ for transfer interest in Lyall Cameron
Dundee starlet Lyall Cameron has been a key player for the Dark Blues this season - however, head coach Tony Docherty has admitted that he could leave in the summer transfer window.
Speaking to the press, Docherty said: “I think that’s natural. If you are doing well, of course you are going to attract suitors. I’m sure a lot of the team might have done that because there have been a lot of strong performers in the squad. But the focus is about performing for Dundee.”
Kris Boyd says Cyriel Dessers is not an ‘out-and-out goalscorer’
Kris Boyd believes that Cyriel Dessers is an effective player for Rangers - however, the 18-cap Scottish international also thinks that he is not an ‘out-and-out goalscorer’.
Speaking on Dessers, Boyd said: “A proper out-and-out goalscorer will get frustrated at missing chances, but they will keep going back. Dessers keeps going back, but I don’t see the frustration in his game. It’s like, ‘It’s just another chance’.
“Everybody’s going to miss opportunities but you’ve got to be prepared to miss them, not let it faze you, keep going back, and take the next one. But with Dessers, it seems to be that when you don’t expect him to score, he does, and when you do expect him to score, he doesn’t.”