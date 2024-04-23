Hearts’ hearts were broken at the weekend when they were felled by Rangers in the semi finals of the Scottish Cup by a score of 2-0 - let’s take a look at what else is happening around Scotland’s top division today.

A Premiership outfit are ‘braced’ for bids for one of their top stars in the summer transfer window - meanwhile, a former Rangers ace has had some harsh words for a current member of the Light Blues squad.

Dundee ‘braced’ for transfer interest in Lyall Cameron

Dundee starlet Lyall Cameron has been a key player for the Dark Blues this season - however, head coach Tony Docherty has admitted that he could leave in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to the press, Docherty said: “I think that’s natural. If you are doing well, of course you are going to attract suitors. I’m sure a lot of the team might have done that because there have been a lot of strong performers in the squad. But the focus is about performing for Dundee.”

Kris Boyd says Cyriel Dessers is not an ‘out-and-out goalscorer’

Kris Boyd believes that Cyriel Dessers is an effective player for Rangers - however, the 18-cap Scottish international also thinks that he is not an ‘out-and-out goalscorer’.

Speaking on Dessers, Boyd said: “A proper out-and-out goalscorer will get frustrated at missing chances, but they will keep going back. Dessers keeps going back, but I don’t see the frustration in his game. It’s like, ‘It’s just another chance’.

