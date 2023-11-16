Hibs’ Sky Sports Cup semi-final opponents revealed

Hibs will travel to Partick Thistle for their Sky Sports Cup semi-final in the new year.

Eilidh Adams celebrates scoring her hat-trick against Dundee United. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

The tie is set to take place on January 21st with the winners facing either Celtic or Rangers in the final. Partick Thistle have beaten Spartans and Montrose to get this far whereas Hibs knocked out Aberdeen and Dundee United.

The draw also sets up a possible repeat of last year’s final where Hibs were defeated 2-0 by Rangers at Tynecastle. However, there is renewed optimism around this year’s competition with incoming manager Grant Scott stringing a great run of form together for the side of late.

Eilidh Adams, who scored a hat-trick against Dundee United in the previous round, shares that optimism as Hibs look to go as far as possible in the cup. “I don’t see why [we can’t win it],” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “It’ll be tough and we will see who we get in the next round but we are capable of beating anyone which is exciting.”