Hibs 'still a work in progress' despite fantastic run of form

Siobhan Hunter celebrates as she nets Hibs' sixth goal past Dundee United. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

The Edinburgh side has been on fire over the past couple of months. Scott’s side have won seven of their last nine and advanced into the Sky Sports Cup semi-finals on Sunday thanks to a fantastic 7-0 win over Dundee United. The weekend’s result highlighted the progress Hibs have made with the side unable to beat Dundee United earlier in the season and had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

“It was two different games and we played away the last time,” Scott told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We should have won that game with the chances we created and failed to do so. The difference is now we are creating a lot of chances and taking them. We are progressing, we are still a work in progress, and there are still bits we need to improve upon despite scorelines like today. United were on the back of a three-game week as a part-time team so it’s difficult for them at the same time. In terms of us, I am happy with the progress, but we still want to be better than we are.”

Hibs have a much-changed team from last season with Scott opting to bring in multiple players throughout the summer to play in the starting XI. It took the new-look team a few games to adapt to each other, but since then, Hibs haven’t looked back. Their last three games have been particularly impressive with the side scoring an astonishing 23 goals.

“That’s the team we want to be, we want to be good to watch, play nice football, score goals and I’ve said that since the day I arrived back at the club,” Scott added. “It is really pleasing to see all the girls joining in and taking part in that. The goals are being shared around, the strikers are getting a good number of goals as well. The feel-good is great on the back of these performances.”