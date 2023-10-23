Hibs striker “delighted” to net first-ever professional hat-trick

Hibs striker Eilidh Adams was on form on Sunday as she netted her first-ever hat-trick in an 8-1 win over Hamilton.

Eilidh Adams came back into Hibs’ starting XI in style. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

The Edinburgh side bounced back in style on the weekend as they picked up their biggest win of the campaign so far. It was a much-changed side after their 7-0 defeat to Rangers with Grant Scott making six changes. The likes of Siobhan Hunter and Rosie Livingstone returned to the starting line-up alongside Adams and they made sure to impress their manager.

“I’m delighted, personally to get my first-ever professional hat-trick, it’s an amazing feeling and it’s been a long time coming,” Adams told HibsTV. “For me personally, that was brilliant and as a team, overall we performed really well and scored eight goals. We are happy.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It had been a rocky few weeks so it was really good to come out today and put in a good performance and get our confidence back by scoring lots of goals so everyone is really happy.”

The result has helped to put Hibs back on track after back-to-back defeats going into the Hamilton fixture. A fresh line-up certainly helped as the side’s strength in depth was on full show. Many players such as Livingstone and Adams may well have earned a spot in the starting line-up against Montrose once the international break concludes.