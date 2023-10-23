Hibs striker “delighted” to net first-ever professional hat-trick
Hibs striker Eilidh Adams was on form on Sunday as she netted her first-ever hat-trick in an 8-1 win over Hamilton.
The Edinburgh side bounced back in style on the weekend as they picked up their biggest win of the campaign so far. It was a much-changed side after their 7-0 defeat to Rangers with Grant Scott making six changes. The likes of Siobhan Hunter and Rosie Livingstone returned to the starting line-up alongside Adams and they made sure to impress their manager.
“I’m delighted, personally to get my first-ever professional hat-trick, it’s an amazing feeling and it’s been a long time coming,” Adams told HibsTV. “For me personally, that was brilliant and as a team, overall we performed really well and scored eight goals. We are happy.
“It had been a rocky few weeks so it was really good to come out today and put in a good performance and get our confidence back by scoring lots of goals so everyone is really happy.”
The result has helped to put Hibs back on track after back-to-back defeats going into the Hamilton fixture. A fresh line-up certainly helped as the side’s strength in depth was on full show. Many players such as Livingstone and Adams may well have earned a spot in the starting line-up against Montrose once the international break concludes.
“We couldn’t just keep blindly progressing the way that we did, the last couple of weeks we were disappointed with the performances,” Grant told Hibs. “I freshened up with the personal and shape and it made us look a little more dynamic. The players coming in, Rosie [Livingstone] made a great contribution last week from the subs bench and she earned her spot today and then she’s put in another great performance. The squad is fit, healthy and competitive and these players have been knocking on the door and got their chance today. Good for them.”