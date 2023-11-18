Hibs survive late scare to overcome Hearts at Easter Road

Jorian Baucom fired Hibs to back-to-back victories over Hearts as they survived a late scare to come at 2-1 winners at Easter Road.

Hibs celebrate scoring their second of the day. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

In a tight game, Baucom netted twice in the second half before Katie Lockwood pulled one back for Hearts. The visitors pushed for a equaliser late on, but Hibs held firm as Grant Scott’s side saw out an impressive victory in front of 5,365 fans at Easter Road.

The ball found its way into the net just one minute into the tie as Carly Girasoli headed in from a corner. However, the goal was short-lived as the referee blew his whistle for a foul. Former Hibee Katie Lockwood almost found a route to a potential opener as she burst through the hosts backline but Leah Eddie pulled out a stunning slide tackle to prevent her from getting the shot away.

Up the other end, Abbie Ferguson managed to escape from Esther Morgan to lay the ball off to Michaela McAlonie who fired an effort over the bar on the edge of the box. Ferguson and Rosie Livingstone continued to try and find a way through Hearts’ stubborn backline throughout the first period with constant tricky runs.

The best chance of the half came to the visitors just after the 20 minute mark. A bouncing ball found its way through to Emma Brownlie after Eddie fumbled a clearance but the full-back curled the ball wide of the target.

The second-half started with another great chance as Baucom fired wide of the target for hosts. Hearts were next to give it a go as Ciara Grant’s effort bounced just past the post.

Hibs took the lead just before the hour mark. A brilliant run from Livingstone saw the winger cut inside and had an effort saved by Charlotte Parker-Smith. However, the Hearts ‘keeper couldn’t hold onto the ball which allowed Baucom tap in the rebound for her first Edinburgh derby goal. Three minutes later, Baucom had another. A superb corner was sent into the box by Naomi Powell and the striker sent a looped header into the corner of the net to double the hosts lead.

Hearts pulled one back with 15 minutes to go. Substitute Addie Handley whipped the ball into the and a failed clearance from Poppy Lawson allowed Katie Lockwood to head into the net from one-yard out.