Hibs transfers: What Shaun Maloney is looking for on deadline day

After watching his team struggle to create chances since the sale of talisman Martin Boyle to Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly, Maloney explained that he is aiming to being in a high-calibre attacking player with similar attributes to the Australian international.

He confirmed Hibs would be “working hard” to bring in a player who has the ability to take on and get past defenders.

Hibs failed to record a shot on target against Motherwell last week and on Saturday Livingston managed to contain Hibs by going man for man.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs boss Shaun Maloney wants an attacker who can take on and get past defenders

Maloney needs someone who can solve that problem if it comes up again. He wants a forward who can carve open defences and sharpen up Hibs’ attack.

The £3 million Hibs recouped from the sale of Boyle means there is money to spend.

Maloney said: "I think the profile that we're looking for is speed and that one-v-one ability.

“We'll definitely be working hard to try and bring that player in because when a team goes man for man against you like Livingston did, and once Demetri Mitchell started to fatigue, we really didn't have anyone with that speed or one-v-one ability, and that's when you have to try and pass through.

"We can do that, we've shown it with goals, but if you have that particular threat then it can unbreak any sort of defensive structure."

Anything else

Hibs are also expected to complete their capture of 20-year-old Norwegian midfielder Runar Hauge from Bodø/Glimt before the transfer deadline passes, but he will join the development squad initially.

Moving out

Alex Gogic, Scott Allan and Jamie Mackie are the ones to keep an eye on today.

St Mirren are interested in signing Alex Gogic, whose contract expires at the end of the season. He is not in Maloney’s plans, so that is a deal that could be done today.

Scott Allan is a far less likely departure, with Maloney on record saying that he would be happy to keep the playmaker. However, Kilmarnock are interested and if Allan wants to go, Hibs won’t stand in his way.

Mackie has also been told he is free to find another club and could go if a last-minute offer comes in.

Message from the editor