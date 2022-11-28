Hibs v Hearts: Scottish Cup fourth-round draw throws up another Edinburgh derby

In what will be the third meeting of the capital duo in the Scottish Cup in the past four years, the city rivals will lock horns again in a mouthwatering Edinburgh derby on the weekend of January 21/22. The BBC, which has the TV broadcast rights for the competition, is expected to screen the match live from Easter Road.

The Edinburgh clubs were the first two names out of the hat in the draw for the last 32 of the famous competition, when the Premiership teams enter for the first time. They met in last season’s semi-final at Hampden, where goals from Stephen Kingsley and Ellis Simms earned Robbie Neilson’s team a 2-1 win, Chris Cadden pulling one back for Hibs.

The rivals collide at Tynecastle Park on January 2 in the traditional New Year’s Day derby league fixture before facing each other again on cup duty less than three weeks later. It will be the 30th meeting of the Edinburgh rivals in the Scottish Cup, with Hearts having prevailed 17 times and Hibs winning the other 12 ties between the teams.

Chris Cadden and Barrie McKay tussle for possession in the first derby of the season at Easter Road in August. The teams will made there again in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Picture: Alan Harvey / SNS

Elsewhere, Livingston have been drawn away to Stenhousemuir and East of Scotland Premier Division leaders Linlithgow Rose have been handed a home tie against Raith Rovers. Lowland League Stirling University have been rewarded for their progress with a trip to Tannadice to face Dundee United. Celtic are at home to Morton, Rangers away to St Johnstone and Aberdeen travel to West of Scotland League champions Darvel.

Full Scottish Cup fourth round draw (ties to be played weekend of January 21): Hibs v Hearts, Kilmarnock v Dumbarton, Dundee United v University of Stirling, St Mirren v Dundee, Celtic v Greenock Morton, St Johnstone v Rangers, Elgin City v Drumchapel United, Partick Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic, Arbroath v Motherwell, Linlithgow Rose v Raith Rovers, Alloa Athletic v Falkirk, Darvel v Aberdeen, Stenhousemuir v Livingston, Hamilton Accies v Ross County, Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Queen’s Park, Cove Rangers v Ayr United.

